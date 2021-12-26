Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

New Mexico

Business owners leave big tip for Albuquerque servers

Local restaurants and their staff were devastated during the pandemic

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for December 23

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Two servers at an Albuquerque restaurant recently got a big surprise when a group of business owners left a $5,555 tip.

It was the idea of Battle Tested Business, a local entrepreneurship, business and leadership organization.

Restaurant bill with dollar bills (tips) on a plate and receipt close up (iStock)

RESTAURANT DISPUTES CUSTOMER'S AND FIRED SERVER'S STORY AFTER RECEIVING $4,400 TIP

Founder Ramon Casaus told Albuquerque television station KOB-TV that he and his colleagues are always looking for creative and meaningful ways to invest back into businesses and the people who keep them going.

"We said, well, what if we all went to dinner and tip out $505 each?" Casaus said.

Employees at the Alba Restaurant in Quincy and Alba 53 in Hanover received $30,000 in bonuses on Christmas Eve. (Alba Quincy)

They called it "The 505 Dinner" in reference to Albuquerque’s area code.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Battle Tested Business said on its Facebook page that local restaurants and their staff were devastated during the pandemic and that the group believes in the mission of helping in its own backyard.