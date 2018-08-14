Bud Light to give Cleveland Browns fans free beer for team's first win

Bud Light has a reward planned for Cleveland Browns fans that are still rooting for the franchise despite their 0-16 record last season.

The beer brand is installing Bud Light “Victory Fridges” at participating bars in the Cleveland area, as well as at the Browns’ home field, FirstEnergy Stadium. Equipped with an electromagnetic lock, the fridges will automatically open as soon as the Browns record their first victory of the 2018 season, providing free beer to bar patrons.

“The Bud Light Browns ‘Victory Fridge’ is a fun way to celebrate and reward a fanbase that has never wavered in enthusiasm or dedication for their team no matter what happens,” Bud Light Vice President of Marketing Andy Goeler said in a statement. “We’re proud to show our support for Cleveland, and we’re always looking to bring NFL fans and friends together for memorable experiences.

Bud Light sponsors 28 of the NFL’s 32 teams, including the Browns. It is also the NFL’s official beer sponsor.

In 2017, the Browns became just the second NFL team in history to play a full 16-game season without recording a single win. The franchise took steps to turn around this offseason, selecting Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Baker Mayfield with the first overall pick in the NFL Draft and acquiring star wide receiver Jarvis Landry from the Miami Dolphins.

“Our top priorities are to build a consistently winning team and to create unique experiences for Browns fans, and the Bud Light Cleveland Browns Victory Fridges will give our fans a special opportunity to celebrate our first win of the 2018 season,” said Dave Jenkins, the Browns’ executive vice president and chief operating officer.

This isn’t the first time Bud Light has tied a beer giveaway to an NFL team’s success. The brand gave away free beer to Philadelphia Eagles fans after the team’s Super Bowl victory last February, honoring a bet the company’s Twitter account made with Eagles lineman Lane Johnson the previous summer.