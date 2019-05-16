Bryce Harper's slump: After signing huge contracts, these stars struggled

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper has already endured his fair share of boos after a slow start in his first season since signing a $330 million contract, but he isn’t the first superstar to struggle after landing a massive deal.

Harper is hitting just .220 with 7 home runs and 25 RBIs through the first 42 games of the season. The 26-year-old slugger has 57 strikeouts, more than any other National League hitter. His on-base plus slugging percentage – a crucial barometer of offensive production – stands at .801, more than 80 points lower than last year.

“I don’t have a tangible reason why we shouldn’t play him,” Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said earlier this week, when asked if he’d consider temporarily benching Harper. “We think he gives us our best chance to win tonight. We think he will be positively impacted by being in tonight’s lineup. We’ll consider it on a day-to-day basis. He and I will have those conversations.”

Harper’s contract with the Phillies ensures that he will be a fixture on the franchise for the next decade. The former Washington Nationals star signed a 13-year, $330 million deal that does not include an opt-out clause, meaning that he is locked into his contract for the duration. The contract briefly ranked as the richest in MLB history, until Mike Trout signed a $400 million extension with the Los Angeles Angels.

Slumps are an unavoidable part of any pro athlete’s life, and Harper is less than one-third of the way through his first season in Philadelphia. But the size of Harper’s deal has generated even more scrutiny on his lackluster early season performance.

FOX Business breaks down other players who slumped after signing major contracts below, including some stars who have managed to reverse the trend.

Albert Pujols, MLB’s Los Angeles Angels, $240 million contract

BALTIMORE, MD - MAY 11: Albert Pujols #5 of the Los Angeles Angels rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 11, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Will N Expand

A surefire Hall of Fame inductee, Pujols fell into one of the worst slumps of his career after signing a $240 million contract with the Angels before the 2012 season. Pujols did not hit his first home run as an Angel until the 29th game of the season and was hitting under .200 in mid-May.

Pujols eventually rallied, ending the year with a solid .285 average, 30 home runs and 105 RBIs. He is considered one of the most prolific hitters in MLB history.

Chris Davis, MLB’s Baltimore Orioles, $161 million contract

BALTIMORE, MD - MAY 12: Chris Davis #19 of the Baltimore Orioles rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the second inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 12, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Will N Expand

After establishing himself as one of the most feared hitters in baseball, Davis signed a 7-year, $161 million contract with the Orioles before the 2016 season. Since then, his production has fallen off a cliff, culminating in a 2018 campaign in which he hit just .168 with 16 home runs and 49 RBIs.

Gilbert Arenas, NBA’s Washington Wizards, $111 million contract

SHANGHAI, CHINA - DECEMBER 23: (CHINA OUT) Gilbert Arenas #0 of Shanghai Sharks drives the ball during the 13th round of the CBA 12/13 game against Foshan Longlions at Yuanshen Sports Centre Stadium on December 23, 2012 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Expand

Arenas was an All-Star guard when he signed a 6-year, $111 million contract with the Wizards before the 2008-09 NBA season. He battled injuries and off-court issues during the following three seasons, including a high-profile locker room dispute with former teammate Javaris Crittenton that led to a lengthy suspension.

Arenas never regained the form that made him a star and was out of the NBA by age 30.

Albert Haynesworth, NFL’s Washington Redskins, $100 million contract

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 27: Albert Haynesworth #95 and coach Raheem Morris of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in action against the Tennessee Titans during play at LP Field on November 27, 2011 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans won 23-17. (Photo by Grant Expand

A run-stopping defensive tackle, Haynesworth was considered one of the NFL’s best defensive players when he signed a massive 7-year, $100 million contract with the Washington Redskins before the 2009 season.

Haynesworth’s game fell apart in Washington, culminating in a dismal 2010 season in which he posted just 13 total tackles in 8 games. He was ultimately traded to the New England Patriots and was out of the NFL one year later.

JaMarcus Russell, NFL's Oakland Raiders, $61 million contract

OAKLAND, CA - NOVEMBER 15: JaMarcus Russell #2 of the Oakland Raiders sits on the bench after being taken out of their game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on November 15, 2009 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Expand

After a standout career as a quarterback at LSU, the Raiders selected Russell with the first overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft and signed him to a $61 million contract before he had played a professional snap. Russell never found his form in the NFL, amassing a 7-18 record as a starter. He is considered one of the worst draft busts – and financial mistakes – in NFL history.