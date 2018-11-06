Boeing to issue safety warning to pilots for 737 Max jets: Report

Aerospace and defense giant Boeing is planning to issue a safety warning to people flying its 737 Max jet, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

According to people familiar with the matter, in the wake of the Lion Air crash in Indonesia – where 189 people were killed – the plane maker is sending a bulletin that warns incorrect readings from a flight-monitoring system can result in the jets abruptly diving.

The company will advise pilots to follow a specific protocol to handle the issue, Bloomberg said, which was discovered through the investigation into the Lion Air crash.

When contacted by FOX Business, Boeing declined to comment on the report. It was not immediately clear if the issue in question was in any way related to what happened in Indonesia.

There are more than 200 Boeing Max jets around the world, with orders for more than 4,700, according to Boeing’s website.

The Lion Air crash involved a brand new Boeing Max 8 jet, which was cleared to fly despite days of inaccurate speed readings. About 15 minutes into the flight, which took off from Jakarta, the plane plunged into the sea.

It has not been determined whether those incorrect readings played any role in the Oct. 29 crash.