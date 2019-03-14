Boeing, FAA didn't follow their own mandates about safety: Former NTSB chairman

The Federal Aviation Administration told U.S. lawmakers at a briefing Thursday that the Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 9 jets will be grounded for at least "weeks."

“This issue occurred because neither the FAA nor Boeing followed their own mandate of safety first,” James Hall, former NTSB Chairman, said on FOX Business’ “Countdown to the Closing Bell” Thursday.

FAA Administrator Dan Elwell told reporters on Wednesday that he expects the software update to be ready in couple of months.

Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET302 fatally crashed shortly after taking off from Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, on Sunday, killing 157 people on board.

President Trump issued an emergency order of prohibition to ground all flights of Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 planes on Wednesday.

Hamlin Transportation Consulting president George Hamlin added that the decision to ground the planes immediately “creates instant chaos” adding that “this is a very difficult thing to pull off”.

The black boxes from the Ethiopian airlines crash are being closely analyzed in France.