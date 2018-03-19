Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s tour will pull in millions, but will it be record setting?

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are going on tour again, and while their On the Run II tour could be record setting for the year it has a long way to go to set an record for total ticket sales revenue.

The duo announced 21 concert performances across North America and 15 European dates. Their first On the Run tour grossed over $100 million in ticket sales across 19 North American venues, according to Omar Al-Joulani, vice president of North American touring for Live Nation. So, where does it stack up, and could On the Run II set records?

According to Forbes, the highest-grossing concert is U2’s 360 Degree Tour, having grossed $736 million and in second place is The Rolling Stones with their A Bigger Bang Tour, which grossed $558 million.

U2’s record-setting tour was a much more massive undertaking than Beyoncés Jay-Z's, U2’s took place over two years and had three legs. According to Forbes, when looking at gross revenue per show, the original On the Run tour ranked second, behind U2’s 360 Degree Tour. Gross revenue per show from the 360 Degree Tour was $6,694,742 and gross revenue per show from On the Run was $5 million. So, perhaps On The Run II has a crack at the top spot.

Also, the tour could very well set an annual record. In 2017, the highest grossing annual tour was Guns’N’Roses, which grossed over $99 million from 23 concert dates, according to Billboard.

On the Run II tickets went on sale Monday morning.