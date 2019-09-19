These airports have the cheapest duty-free stores in the world: Report

If you’re looking for airports with the cheapest duty-free stores, you should head to Malaysia, Singapore or the Cayman Islands, according to a new report.

Make sure to fly into (or out of) Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia, Singapore Changi Airport and Owen Roberts International Airport in Grand Cayman.

The suggestions come from travel advice website The Points Guy, which published a guide Wednesday to duty-free shopping, including which airports have the cheapest and most expensive stores.

The airports with the most expensive duty-free shops overall were Santorini Airport in Greece, Sydney Airport in Australia and Zurich Airport in Switzerland, according to the website.

For its report, TPG looked at the prices of 13 common duty-free items at 50 airports around the world. Those fit into four main categories: liquor, cosmetics, fragrances and tobacco products.

Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia (pictured) is one of three airports with the cheapest duty-free stores in the world, according to travel advice website The Point Guy. (iStock)

Singapore Changi Airport (pictured) also has some of the cheapest duty-free stores in the world. (iStock)

Owen Roberts International Airport in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, (pictured) is among the airports with the cheapest duty-free stores overall, The Point Guy found. (Google)

To compare prices, TPG converted foreign currencies to U.S. dollars.

Even though no U.S. airports made it on the cheapest or most expensive duty-free store lists, the website did do a separate comparison among 14 stateside airports.

Overall, Tampa International Airport in Florida was found to have the most expensive duty-free stores, while Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii, had the cheapest.

TPG found that Tampa, John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York and Los Angeles International Airport in California had the duty-free stores with the most expensive liquor, while the cheapest could be found in Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia, Miami International Airport and the Honolulu airport.

Despite their high duty-free liquor prices, JFK and LAX also had some of the cheapest duty-free cosmetics and fragrances, according to TPG.