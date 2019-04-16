Best new hotels in the US

There is no wrong time to plan your next vacation.

This year it wasn’t just about the biggest cities and all the luxury hotels it has to offer. Detroit was one of the breakout cities that made it on Conde Nast Traveler’s Annual Hot List for 2019.

“Brining jobs back to Detroit, in typical Shinola fashion they have invested in a hotel in Detroit,” said Conde Nast Traveler contributing editor Mark Ellwood to FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Tuesday. “They are taking old buildings like a sewing machine factory and giving it a retro barbershop new feel.”

According to Ellwood, in the last decade, the Motor City has become more energetic.

“Downtown Detroit is full of young businesses and Shinola wants to be the place you stay,” he said.

Other locations that made the list included Blackberry Mountain, a luxury resort in the South. Ellwood said this is the place to go “If you don’t want to indulge completely, you want to be pampered but also go on hikes.”

There were also newcomers on the list.

“It is a very exciting time in the cruise industry,” said Ellwood. “You’ll see things like Norwegian and Celebrity these are some mega ships—these are the cities at sea with anything you might want.”

Weekending also emerged as a travel trend. According to a recent Priceline survey 18 percent of millennials would rather take fewer shorter trips than one big vacation.

“We’re seeing resorts emerge that are aimed at a 3 hour drive from big places,” Ellwood said.

And when it comes to travel you can’t forget the topic of money. According to Ellwood people are willing to spend more but want more value for their buck.