These companies are the best for working moms

If you’re a working mom, you may want to get a job at one well-known pharmaceutical and medical device company, according to one report.

Working Mother magazine published its report of the 100 best companies this fall.

Companies applied to be considered on the list. The application asked more than 400 questions that covered leave policies, workforce representation, flexibility, benefits and childcare, according to a press release about the report.

Though all the applicants get feedback on how well their company performs -- including usage of the programs and accountability of managers -- applicants who don’t make the top 100 are kept confidential, the release said.

According to the report, the winners were focused on “inclusive benefits for families, including gender-neutral leave, gradual phase-back after parental leave, and accessible, affordable childcare.”

Working Mother found that 57 percent of the top 100 best companies have an equal number of days for both maternity and paternity leave.

It also found that 98 percent of the companies on its top 100 list offer flextime and 99 percent allow their employees to telecommute.

Among those companies, approximately 54 percent of women employees telecommute, according to the report.

Many of the top 100 companies also offer child care programs, with 75 percent offering sick-child care and 94 percent offering backup/emergency childcare.

“Parents are speaking out more than ever before about what they need in order to succeed at work and at home, and employers are paying attention,” Meredith Bodgas, the editor-in-chief of Working Mother said in a statement.

“By implementing family-friendly policies such as flexible schedules, paid parental leave, post-leave phase-back periods and mentoring programs, our 100 Best Companies are taking the needs of their employees into consideration in order to create a supportive, inclusive and productive environment,” Bodgas added.

Though the magazine didn’t rank its top 10 in order, it did find that the best company for working mothers is Johnson & Johnson.

The New Brunswick, N.J.-based company has 42,512 U.S. employees, offers a minimum of 8 weeks of fully paid gender-neutral leave and a minimum of 6 weeks for birth mothers -- which is in addition to the 8 weeks of gender-neutral leave, according to Working Mother.

For the rest of the top companies, here are the 10 best companies for working mothers according to the magazine, in alphabetical order.

AbbVie

Astellas Pharma US

Bain & Company

Deloitte

Ernst & Young LLP

IBM

Johnson & Johnson

KPMG

Takeda

Unilever