Career

These companies are the best for working moms

By FOXBusiness
If you’re a working mom, you may want to get a job at one well-known pharmaceutical and medical device company, according to one report.

Working Mother magazine published its report of the 100 best companies this fall.

Companies applied to be considered on the list. The application asked more than 400 questions that covered leave policies, workforce representation, flexibility, benefits and childcare, according to a press release about the report.

Though all the applicants get feedback on how well their company performs -- including usage of the programs and accountability of managers -- applicants who don’t make the top 100 are kept confidential, the release said.

According to the report, the winners were focused on “inclusive benefits for families, including gender-neutral leave, gradual phase-back after parental leave, and accessible, affordable childcare.”

According to Working Mother magazine's recent report, most of the best companies for working moms offer flextime and allow their employees to telecommute. (iStock)

Working Mother found that 57 percent of the top 100 best companies have an equal number of days for both maternity and paternity leave.

It also found that 98 percent of the companies on its top 100 list offer flextime and 99 percent allow their employees to telecommute.

Among those companies, approximately 54 percent of women employees telecommute, according to the report.

Many of the top 100 companies also offer child care programs, with 75 percent offering sick-child care and 94 percent offering backup/emergency childcare.

“Parents are speaking out more than ever before about what they need in order to succeed at work and at home, and employers are paying attention,” Meredith Bodgas, the editor-in-chief of Working Mother said in a statement.

“By implementing family-friendly policies such as flexible schedules, paid parental leave, post-leave phase-back periods and mentoring programs, our 100 Best Companies are taking the needs of their employees into consideration in order to create a supportive, inclusive and productive environment,” Bodgas added.

Though the magazine didn’t rank its top 10 in order, it did find that the best company for working mothers is Johnson & Johnson.

The New Brunswick, N.J.-based company has 42,512 U.S. employees, offers a minimum of 8 weeks of fully paid gender-neutral leave and a minimum of 6 weeks for birth mothers -- which is in addition to the 8 weeks of gender-neutral leave, according to Working Mother.

For the rest of the top companies, here are the 10 best companies for working mothers according to the magazine, in alphabetical order.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc., a pharmaceutical research company, has 14,497 U.S. employees, according to Working Mother's report. The company offers a minimum of 14 weeks of fully paid maternity leave. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

Astellas Pharma US

Astellas Pharma Inc. has 2,646 U.S. employees and offers a minimum of 12 weeks of fully paid maternity leave, according to Working Mother. (Haruyoshi Yamaguchi/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Bain & Company

Management consulting company Bain & Company offers a minimum of 8 weeks of fully paid maternity leave. (iStock)

Deloitte

Accounting organization Deloitte offers a minimum of 16 weeks of fully paid gender-neutral leave, according to Working Mother. (iStock)

Ernst & Young LLP

Ernst & Young also offers a minimum of 16 weeks of fully paid, gender-neutral leave. (REUTERS/Lucas Jackson)

IBM

Computer hardware company IBM offers 12 weeks of gender-neutral, fully paid leave. (REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo)

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, which is Working Mother's best company, offers a minimum of 8 weeks of fully paid, gender-neutral leave to its 42,512 U.S. employees. (REUTERS/Mike Blake)

KPMG

Accounting firm KPMG offers at least 6 weeks of fully paid leave for mothers and fathers. (iStock)

Takeda

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company offers at least 8 weeks of fully paid maternity leave, according to Working Mother. (iStock)

Unilever

Unilever, a consumer goods company, offers 8 weeks of fully paid gender-neutral leave, according to Working Mother. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo)