Best cities for millennials, Gen Xers, baby boomers

According to a new study, the old saying that "one man's paradise is another man's hell" holds true even when it comes to some of the most desirable places to live.

Earlier this month, Homes.com released its list of best cities for each generation based on median home prices, number of jobs for that age group, health care, as well as the number of peers the city's population has, among other factors, to figure out which cities are truly the best.

For millennials, the group focused on the number of entry-level jobs as well as median home prices and found that Orlando, Florida, is the best location for adults born between 1981 and 1996 and who entered the workforce after the year 2000.

According to the data, the area boasts more than 5,000 entry-level jobs per 100,000 people and has relatively low home prices. Minneapolis and Salt Lake City followed, rounding out the top three best places.

As for Generation X, the cohort born between the early 1960s and early 1980s, Orlando ranked No. 7 with Miami claiming the best spot. The website used factors including school quality, the number of management-level jobs per 100,000 people, along with population share and found that once again a city in Florida ranked the highest.

Atlanta and San Francisco followed, rounding out the top three best places.

Lastly, for baby boomers aged 65 and older, the group focused on health care availability and "retiree tax-friendliness" and found that Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was the best place to be due to its high number of baby boomer residents. Birmingham, Alabama, and Miami trailed, rounding out the top three.

Here are the 10 best cities for each of the three generations:

10 best cities for millennials

1. Orlando, Florida

2. Minneapolis, Minnesota

3. Salt Lake City, Utah

4. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

5. Atlanta, Georgia

6. Boston, Massachusetts

7. Washington, DC

8. Hartford, Connecticut

9. St. Louis, Missouri

10. Providence, Rhode Island

10 best cities for Generation X

1. Miami, Florida

2. Atlanta, Georgia

3. San Francisco, California

4. San Jose, California

5. Louisiville, Kentucky

6. Charlotte, North Carolina

7. Orlando, Florida

8. Seattle, Washington

9. Tampa, Florida

10. Raliegh, North Carolina

10 best cities for baby boomers

1. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

2. Birmingham, Alabama

3. Miami, Florida

4. Cleveland, Ohio

5. New Orleans,Louisiana

6. Las Vegas, Nevada

7. Richmond, Virginia

8. St. Louis, Missouri

9. Jacksonville, Florida

10. Tampa, Florida.