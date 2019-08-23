These are the best cities for middle-class families, by state: Report

article

It can be difficult to choose a place to live if you have a family. There is any number of factors you have to consider, from housing costs to education systems.

A recent report by Simple Thrifty Living looked at cities across all 50 states to find which ones were the best for middle-class families

The site looked at data for more than 9,500 cities in the U.S. across seven factors including income, real estate taxes, home value, unemployment, college education, school and job availability.

Cities were only ranked against other cities in their state, according to the report.

For each state, the website listed the 100 best cities where possible (states like Hawaii had fewer than 100 cities listed).

To see which cities topped each state’s chart, here are the best cities for middle-class families, according to Simple Thrifty Living:

Huntsville, Ala.

Anchorage, Alaska

Phoenix, Ariz.

North Little Rock, Ark.

San Diego, Calif.

Denver, Colo.

Wethersfield, Conn.

Lewes, Del.

Tampa, Fla.

Atlanta, Ga.

Waimalu, Hawaii

Boise City, Idaho

Chicago, Ill.

Jeffersonville, Ind.

Cedar Falls, Iowa

Mission, Kan.

Lexington-Fayette urban county, Ky.

Jefferson, La.

Portland, Maine

Pikesville, Md.

Cambridge, Mass.

Wyoming, Mich.

St. Louis Park, Minn.

Pearl, Miss.

Kansas City, Mo.

Bozeman, Mont.

Omaha, Neb.

Las Vegas, Nev.

Portsmouth, N.H.

Fort Lee, N.J.

Albuquerque, N.M.

New York, N.Y.

Charlotte, N.C.

Fargo, N.D.

Norwood, Ohio

Oklahoma City, Okla.

Portland, Ore.

Hershey, Pa.

Narragansett Pier, R.I.

Wade Hampton, S.C.

Sioux Falls, S.D.

Brentwood, Tenn.

Houston, Texas

Salt Lake City, Utah

South Burlington, Vt.

Forest, Va.

Seattle, Wash.

Westover, W.Va.

Shorewood, Wis.

Cheyenne, Wyo.

