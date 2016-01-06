Berg Hopes Big Data Will Lead to Breakthrough for Pancreatic Cancer

But a biopharmaceutical company near Boston called Berg is doing something new to try and change that.

In April, the company announced a seven-year initiative to bring its big-data methodologies to the pancreatic cancer playing field. It's invested $7 million to complete what it calls “Project Survival,” Berg formed a partnership with heavy hitters in the medical community including the Cancer Center at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and a Harvard Medical School teaching hospital. In addition, the Pancreatic Cancer Research Team managed by Cancer Research and Biostatics is also teaming up with Berg, offering a 48-site multinational network of cancer centers and expert scientists who are dedicated to finding a cure for pancreatic cancer.

Through the partnership, the team’s goal seems simple: To find biological markers (biomarker for short), or indicators, of pancreatic cancer, and then work to develop new courses of treatment to help those diagnosed survive.

But the process isn’t as cut and dry as it might seem. There are no known biomarkers for pancreatic cancer, so if Berg and its partners are able to identify one, it would be groundbreaking.

Doctor Donghui Li, a professor in the Department of Gastrointestinal Medical Oncology in the research division of cancer medicine at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center has been working on a control study for pancreatic cancer since 1998 that focuses on environmental and genetic responders.

“It’s everyone’s dream to find a biomarker for early detection [of pancreatic cancer],” she said. “But it still remains a big challenge.”

That’s because pancreatic cancer is relatively rare and by the time patients are diagnosed, the cancer is in a late stage, and the patient is given about six months to live with very few treatment options available.

“Individual hospitals and institutions don’t see many patients each year, and they die very fast, before they can be included in a study,” Li explained. “For an epidemiology study, it’s hard to get to the patient in time. That’s the first big challenge. From the clinical point of view, it’s difficult to give a correct diagnosis because the diseased organ is so deep in the abdominal cavity, it’s hard to reach.”

Li went on to explain other problems that prevent doctors from correctly identifying pancreatic cancer at an earlier stage. For example, there are risk factors for pancreatic cancer including smoking and type II diabetes. But if 40% of the population smokes – who do doctors screen? It’s not realistic to be able to screen all high-risk smokers in one single study, or everyone who has type II diabetes.

She added diagnosis of the cancer primarily depends right now on costly CT scans, ultrasounds, and biopsies that are prohibitively expensive for many patients.

“We definitely need broad-based, non-invasive biomarkers,” Li said. “From past research, we’ve all come up with the same concept: There’s probably no one single biomarker to cancer. We probably need three to five or more to work together as a battery of biomarkers to really tell a part of pancreatic cancer from another disease like pancreatitis, diabetes, or other benign desires.”

That’s where Berg comes in. The goal for the research teams working together in this partnership is to identify a biomarker that doctors could screen for at any patient’s annual check-ups.

“The first part of the process is getting the right tissue samples from these patients,” Niven Narain, Berg president and CTO said.” Jim Moser from the Beth Israel Deaconness Medical Center in Boston is going to be doing very unique types of surgeries that he’s pioneered in the field over the past 15 years where he’s able to get pieces of pancreatic cancer tissue in addition to, in some cases, normal, healthy tissue from the same patients. That’s the really amazing starting material that we’re going to have to start this process.”

The unique part about Berg’s approach is that it can, from one patient, obtain both healthy and diseased tissue to compare and contrast the difference. At the same time, the team will analyze both the healthy and diseased cell make up including genes, proteins, metabolites, lipids, etc. that would, in theory, lead them to identifying a biomarker for the cancer.

“We’re able to run the same biological tests [on both kinds of tissues] so that we can understand what’s gone wrong in a part of the pancreas that’s leading to a cancer state compared to that healthy tissue in the same patient,” Narain said.

From there, all of the data is put into the Berg Interrogative Biology Platform, a proprietary artificial intelligence application that allows the scientists to integrate all of that molecular data with the patient’s clinical and demographic information. What comes out, Berg contends, is a much more effective and efficient way to develop drug-treatment plans that offer a more personalized approach: It would suggest, based on a specific patient’s biological make-up, their demographic information, and clinical information, a specific drug, or combination of drugs to treat the cancer – or a way to ID the cancer exists before it becomes late-stage.