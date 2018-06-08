Belmont Stakes: Tenfold racing for injured veterans

Tenfold, one of the competitors in this weekend’s Belmont Stakes, is racing for a larger cause: injured veterans.

The three-year-old thoroughbred is will be running for Homes For Our Troops, a privately funded non-profit organization that builds and donates adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 veterans to enable them to rebuild their lives.

“This is an organization that takes care of the worst wounded veterans we have, the amputees, the paralyzed, the blind,” U.S. Army veteran Luke Murphy said during an interview on FOX Business’ “After the Bell” on Friday.

Tenfold has joined forces with Sentient Jet, an aviation company that’s sponsoring the thoroughbred at Belmont.

“As soon as we heard about it, we thought, this is something we should be involved in, we should try to repay the debt that our veterans are due,” Sentient Jet President and CEO Andrew Collins told FOX Business’ Melissa Francis.

Murphy said Homes For Our Troops has made the biggest impact in his life since sustaining injuries due to an improvised explosive device (IED) while serving in Iraq 12 years ago.

“If you truly care about the worst wounded, Homes For Our Troops certainly makes the biggest impact,” he said.

The retired Army vet is urging all Americans to do their due diligence and get involved with the veteran philanthropy organization.

“We are not just a logo,” Murphy said. “We’re spending 90 cents of every dollar [donated]. We are impacting these soldiers’ lives.”

Tenfold, who placed third at the Preakness Stakes, has 12-1 odds of winning the race on Saturday. Horse racing’s coveted Triple Crown is on the line at Belmont Park, as Justify tries to become the second horse in the past 40 years to sweep the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes.

“I think Tenfold’s got a great chance,” Collins said. “Look, I am a big fan of Justify, but at the end of the day, I am pulling for Tenfold.”