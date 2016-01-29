Ballmer Says Microsoft Will ‘Obviously’ Make More Hardware After Surface Tablet

article

Original equipment manufacturers are about to get even more competition from Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

In an interview with BBC News, Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer said that his company will “obviously” produce more hardware in the future “where we see important opportunities to set a new standard.”

Microsoft’s decision to build its Surface tablet on its own rankled some of its OEM partners who feel that Microsoft is pushing itself into their territory. In addition to the Surface, Microsoft is also working on building its own smartphone that could be released some time in early 2013.