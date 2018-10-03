At a glance: Women on the boards of California companies

article

California has become the first state to require publicly traded companies to include women on their boards of directors. The measure requires at least one female director on the board of each public corporation headquartered in California by the end of next year. By the end of 2021, the law requires to two female directors if a corporation has five directors, and three female directors if it has six or more directors.

Here's a look at how many women serve on the board of top 20 California-based companies on the Fortune 500 list:

