Area 51 event raises invasion concerns with local officials

Alien enthusiasts who are planning on invading Nevada's Area 51 has local county commissioners issuing emergency declarations to in advance of next month's "Storm Area 51" event.

Nearby Clark County -- home to Las Vegas -- and Lincoln County -- home to Area 51 -- have "pre-signed" emergency orders in an attempt to stem any potential crisis the event might cause. Lincoln, which is home to only 5,200 residents, by signing the declaration now has the ability to seek financial help and emergency personnel from the state as officials are concerned that a surge of visitors will crowd campsites, gas stations as well as public medical, internet and cellphone services.

The "Storm Area 51" event blew up in July as people pledged on Facebook to crash the top-secret military base in an attempt to "see them aliens."

As of Aug. 21, more than two million people have responded saying they would attend the event which will take place Friday, Sept. 20 between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. PDT. Officials say upwards of 50,000 people could invade the area.

While the event has garnered significant and some tongue in cheek media attention, the military not finding any humor in the situation. U.S. Air Force spokeswoman Laura McAndrews recently issued a statement saying the Air Force "would discourage anyone from trying to come into the area where we train American armed forces," adding that it [the U.S. Air Force] "always stands ready to protect America and its assets."

For those living under a rock, Area 51 is the place conspiracy theorists believe the government hides secrets, including the existence of aliens. Area 51, roughly the size of Connecticut, is listed by the military as a classified test and training site. Nearby Nellis Air Force Base is known to have developed advanced aircraft and weapons systems including Stealth bombers.