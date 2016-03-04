Apple Sues Samsung in South Korea For Copying iPhone

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is taking its patent focus international, claiming in a South Korean lawsuit that Samsungs Galaxy line of smartphones and tablets copy its iPhone and iPad.

Filed Wednesday in Seoul Central District Court, the company acknowledged the suit, which alleges Samsung infringed upon several patents, on Friday, adding to a long list of legal battles over its popular mobile devices.

Continue Reading Below

Apple spokesman Steve Park told the Associated Press that the company needs to protect its "intellectual property when companies steal our ideas."

Samsung filed patent suits in South Korea, Japan and Germany earlier this year after Apple initially brought forward the allegations.