App to Hail Taxis, Limos Launches in Vegas as Rideshare Companies Remain Out

Las Vegas visitors can now hail a ride from a taxi or limo company using their smartphone.

Las Vegas-based Integrity Vehicle Solutions launched the Ride Genie app Wednesday. About 400 black cars, SUVs and limos from several transportation companies will be picking up assignments from the app, while taxis will be added to the offerings in the next six to eight weeks.

Continue Reading Below

The app allows users to watch the vehicle's progress toward them on a map in a style similar to ridesharing apps Uber and Lyft, although the drivers are professionals regulated through the taxi authority and not people using their own cars.

Ridesharing companies have expressed interest in entering the Las Vegas market, but so far been kept out of town because of heavy regulation.