Antonio Brown rips Raiders over $54K fines: 'Everyone got to pay this year'

Oakland Raiders star Antonio Brown’s tumultuous preseason produced another twist on Wednesday after the wide receiver ripped team officials on social media for fining him over missed practices.

Brown posted a letter he received from Raiders general manager Mike Mayock, which informed him that he was fined roughly $54,000 for missing training camp activities on Aug. 22 and Aug. 18. Mayock added that the Raiders could “impose additional remedies” if Brown missed more team activities during the season.

“When your own team want to hate but there’s no stopping me now [sic] devil is a lie,” Brown said in an Instagram post. “Everyone got to pay this year so we clear.”

Brown missed most of Raiders’ training camp amid a series of off-field issues. The seven-time Pro Bowl selection began the preseason on the non-football injury list after a mishap in a cryotherapy chamber left him with frostbite on both of his feet.

The Raiders did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Brown’s post.

Later, Brown briefly refused to practice or play after the NFL informed him that he would be unable to use the Schutt Air Advantage helmet he has used since entering the league. Schutt ceased manufacturing the helmet in 2011 because its technology was outdated. The NFL requires players to use helmet models certified by the National Operating Committee for Standards and Athletic Equipment (NOCSAE).

Brown’s extended holdout led Mayock to declare on Aug. 18 that it was “time for him to be all-in or all-out” for the 2019 season.

Brown filed two grievances against the NFL over its decision to ban his preferred helmet, both of which were denied. The Raiders kick off their season on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.