Antonio Brown goes after NFL owners: 'They can just void guarantees anytime'

One week after catching passes from Tom Brady, Antonio Brown was on Twitter complaining about NFL owners canceling deals and doing “whatever they want.”

Brown was released from the New England Patriots days after a second woman who accused him of sexual misconduct produced a threatening text message that Brown reportedly sent her.

“Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime,” Brown tweeted Sunday.

“We will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up !” he continued.

Brown signed a one-year, $15 million contract with the Patriots that included $9 million guaranteed. The bonus was due in two installments -- a $5 million payment on Monday and a $4 million payment on Jan. 15, 2020. It’s unclear if the Patriots will attempt to withhold the payments.

The allegations against Brown, one from a former trainer and another from an artist, cost him at least two endorsement deals, including a lucrative partnership with Nike. He has denied wrongdoing.

Brown caught four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown in his lone game for the Patriots last week.

The NFL Players Association did not respond to a request for comment.

