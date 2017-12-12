Anglo American's De Beers Diamond Sales Down 3.4%

Anglo American PLC's (AAL.LN) majority-owned De Beers Group on Tuesday reported a 3.4% fall in diamond sales during the tenth cycle of the year compared with the ninth cycle, although this figure was higher than the same period last year.

De Beers, the world's largest rough-diamond producer by value, reported provisional diamond sales of $450 million for the tenth sales cycle ended Dec. 11, compared with $466 million generated in the previous sales cycle.

Sales for the tenth cycle of 2016 were $422 million.

