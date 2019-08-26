Andrew Luck to XFL after NFL retirement? Why it's unlikely despite family connection

Newly retired NFL quarterback Andrew Luck has a close connection to Vince McMahon’s XFL, but don’t expect the 29-year-old to show up on the field for one of the upstart league’s eight teams anytime soon.

The former Colts star is tied to the XFL through his father, Oliver Luck. A former NCAA executive, Oliver Luck has served as XFL’s commissioner and CEO since June 2018, tasked with preparing the league for launch in February 2020.

Even after his sudden retirement, the NFL’s contract language would likely bar Luck from joining up with his father, either on the field or as a front office executive. The NFL’s standard player contract allows teams to block players from playing football for other entities, and the Colts will retain Luck’s contract rights even in retirement.

“Without prior written consent of the Club, Player will not play football or engage in activities related to football otherwise than for Club or engage in any activity other than football which may involve a significant risk of personal injury,” the contract language says.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck watches as players prepares for an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Indianapolis.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio was first to report on the contract stipulation.

In a shocking decision, Luck announced last Saturday night that he would retire after years of battling injuries. The Colts will reportedly allow Luck to keep $24.8 million in bonus money that the franchise could have recovered if they chose.

Luck retired with two years remaining on his current contract. The Colts officially added him to the NFL’s reserved/retired list on Sunday.