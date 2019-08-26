Andrew Luck still scoring with BodyArmor ownership stake even after NFL retirement

One of Andrew Luck’s key business partners is standing behind the former Indianapolis Colts quarterback after he abruptly retired from the NFL last Saturday.

Luck, 29, has held an equity stake in sports drink company BodyArmor since 2013, when he became one of the first pro athletes to invest in the nascent brand. He’s also served as the face of multiple national advertising campaigns for BodyArmor, including a spot alongside fellow equity-holder and MLB star Mike Trout earlier this summer.

While Luck retired from the NFL far sooner than many expected, his business relationship with BodyArmor is unchanged, according to company representatives. He stills holds an undisclosed stake in the company.

“Andrew is still a shareholder in BodyArmor and has been an instrumental part of helping us grow the brand over the last 6 years,” BodyArmor vice president of marketing Michael Fedele said in a statement. “We wish him well in this next chapter of his life.”

At an emotional press conference on Saturday night, Luck said retirement was “the hardest decision of my life,” adding that a series of serious injuries had taken the fun out of playing football. The announcement triggered shock and disappointment among Colts fans, with some purportedly asking for ticket refunds for the 2019 season.

As one of the NFL’s most well-known stars, Luck has an endorsement portfolio that includes deals with Nike and DirecTV, according to Forbes. While the size of his investment in BodyArmor is unclear, he likely saw a significant return when Coca-Cola acquired a sizable stake in the brand. A Gatorade rival, BodyArmor expects to surpass $700 million in retail sales by the end of the year.