Colts season ticketholders demand refunds as Andrew Luck retires

Some Indianapolis Colts fans are having buyer’s remorse this week after star quarterback Andrew Luck’s sudden decision to retire.

Continue Reading Below

Within hours of Luck’s announcement over the weekend, Colts season ticket holders had called the team’s headquarters asking for a refund, The Athletic reported. At present, it’s unclear how many fans have inquired about a refund, or whether the Colts would honor requests, given the circumstances.

The cost of a Colts season ticket package starts at $448 for the 2019 season, according to TicketMaster. Colts representatives did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment.

ESPN reported Luck’s decision to retire in the middle of the Colts’ preseason game on Saturday night. Luck reportedly planned to hold a press conference on Sunday, but moved up his timeline as the story went viral on social media.

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time Colts fans have sought refunds over Luck’s absence. The franchise previously faced calls to reimburse ticketholders after Luck was ruled out for the entire 2017 due to shoulder surgery, despite owner Jim Irsay’s assurances that he would be ready to play.

Luck said he opted to retire in part because of mental exhaustion related to a series of debilitating injuries and lengthy rehab processes in recent years. The 29-year-old quarterback called it “the hardest decision of my life.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

A four-time Pro Bowl selection, Luck led the Colts to a 10-6 record and a playoff appearance last season.