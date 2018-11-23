Americans spent $1 billion this Thanksgiving shopping on their smartphones

Americans were doing more than just eating turkey this Thanksgiving; they were whipping out their smartphones and shopping — big time.

A new report by Adobe Analytics released Friday found that customers using their smartphones spent upwards of $1 billion this year, up 8 percent from last year.

What’s more, overall sales online totaled a whopping $3.7 billion, up 28 percent from a year ago, making history as one of the fastest growing days for e-commerce sales in recent years.

But while those numbers are massive, they still pale in comparison to what the firm estimates Black Friday will bring. Early numbers suggest online spending will exceed more than $6.4 billion Friday, which will likely match or outdo the Cyber Monday record last year.

The numbers also coincide with data from eMarketer that has predicted holiday retail sales to top $1 trillion this year for the first time ever, showing its strongest growth since 2011.

Yet, according to its data, 5.8 percent of that boost will specifically come from brick-and-mortar retailers, despite reports of a "doom-and-gloom narrative" that continues to play out in the media.

“While e-commerce will continue to see strong double-digit gains, brick-and-mortar retail should be a particular bright spot this holiday season,” Andrew Lipsman, principal analyst at eMarketer, said in a statement.