How AMC is getting people off their couches and into the movie theater

AMC's profits are up slightly from last year, and the CEO of AMC credits that partly to its popular subscription service, A-List, which reportedly has 900,000 subscribers.

It was AMC's answer to the increasing popularity of at-home streaming services, and it's paid off well.

"When we launched AMC Stubs A-List 13 months ago, we were hoping that we could get to 500,000 subscribers in a year," Adam Aron, AMC CEO, told FOX Business host Stuart Varney on "Varney & Co." "We got to 500,000 subscribers in 4.5 months. A-List is a big hit. People like the idea that they can come to our theaters for a fixed price and see just about as many movies as they want to see."

A-List is about $20 a month and a subscriber can see up to three movies a week of any type, including 3D and IMAX.

"For the second quarter, AMC set an all-time attendance record -- 97 million tickets sold -- in April, May and June," Aron said. "People do find what we do in our theaters to be very attractive."

Aron said the box office is soaring, despite there being so many streaming options.