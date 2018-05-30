Ambien did not make Roseanne racist, drugmaker says

Pharmaceutical company Sanofi shut down claims by actress Roseanne Barr that its insomnia drug, Ambien, was somehow responsible for her racist tweets.

Continue Reading Below

Ambien side effects can include drowsiness, dizziness, abnormal thoughts and behavior, ″sleep-driving″ and the performance of other “complex behaviors while not fully awake,” among other things, according to Sanofi.

Shares of the drugmaker rose in mid-day trading amid the publicity tied to Roseanne’s firing.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg SNY SANOFI S.A. 38.41 +0.56 +1.48%

The embattled actress attempted to apologize after sending out a racist tweet concerning former Obama administration senior adviser Valerie Jarrett, alleging she was “Ambien tweeting.”

Advertisement

The incident and consequent public outrage led ABC to cancel the reboot of her television show on Tuesday after one season. That decision is expected to cost the network tens of millions of dollars in advertising revenue, as reported by FOX Business on Tuesday.

Reruns of her original series were also pulled by Viacom.

During a barrage of tweets sent out earlier this week, Barr also took aim at Chelsea Clinton and billionaire investor George Soros.