Amazon wins rights to show Premier League soccer matches

Amazon secured rights to show English Premier League soccer matches, a deal which makes the e-commerce giant the first internet streaming service to buy live rights in Britain.

"We welcome Amazon as an exciting new partner and we know Prime Video will provide an excellent service on which fans can consume the Premier League,” Premier League Executive Chairman Richard Scudamore said in a statement.

Amazon's Prime Video service has bought the rights for two entire rounds of fixtures live each season in Britain in a three-year deal from 2019, representing 20 games each season.

It was one of two packages of domestic rights that remained unsold from an auction this year. The rights to show another two rounds of games were purchased by BT Sport for 90 million pounds ($121 million), giving it 52 live matches in total from 2019 to 2022. Sky Sports has 128 games each season.

The announcement came at the league's annual meeting on Thursday which also saw clubs agree for the first time to distribute some foreign television revenue based on where a team finishes from 2019.

The Associated Press contributed to this report