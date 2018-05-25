Amazon moves 130 jobs out of Seattle to Phoenix

Amazon is closing a 130-person Seattle delivery support unit and moving all the jobs to Phoenix, where the minimum wage is significantly less, the Seattle Times reported.

The unit, which worked in the retailer’s Seattle central operation center, routing drivers who deliver groceries and other items. According to the report, employees were informed earlier this year that their jobs were moving to Phoenix by the end of June.

“They just made this blanket announcement that everybody was getting laid off, but that they were going to try to find [other] jobs for everybody,” an employee told the Seattle Times.

The moves comes weeks after Seattle’s City Council passed a head tax on large employers aimed at funding affordable housing and homelessness services -- a bill that Amazon and several other large employers in the area openly and strongly opposed.

“We are disappointed by today’s City Council decision to introduce a tax on jobs,” Amazon spokesman Drew Herdener said in a statement after the council approved the tax earlier this month.

The new tax will cost the company about $275 per employee, per year.

“While we have resumed construction planning for Block 18, we remain very apprehensive about the future created by the council’s hostile approach and rhetoric toward larger businesses, which forces us to question our growth here,” Herdener added.

A spokesperson for Amazon did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment, but a representative did tell the Seattle Times that the relocation of the unit has nothing to do with head tax, adding that the company is merely looking to grow its Arizona unit.

But those new jobs do come with wage cuts. Salaries at the dispatch center in Seattle start at around $15.45 an hour, while an identical role in Phoenix starts at $11.25 an hour, one employee told the Seattle Times.