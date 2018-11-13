Amazon HQ2 turned down these enticing offers

It’s official: Amazon decided to split its second headquarters between New York City and Arlington, Virginia. The prize of a $5 billion investment and the creation of more than 50,000 jobs will now be divided between the two winners.

Continue Reading Below

The bidding process, which began more than a year ago in September, netted 238 applications from cities, which eventually got narrowed down to 20 finalists.

Although local New York and Virginia officials are keeping their offers under wraps, the blanket invitation to all North American cities had local and state leaders scrambling to woo the world's largest online retailer.

Here are some of the most financially significant public offers that Amazon rejected.

Atlanta:

Advertisement

According to a report from the Atlanta-Journal Constitution, the city tried to woo the e-commerce giant with $900 million in public financing for the $3.5 billion development.

Chicago:

The Windy City offered at least $2 billion in tax breaks, including sales tax and utility tax exemptions, property tax discounts and a $450 million grant for infrastructure spending. It also hinted it was willing to go higher, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Columbus, Ohio:

In its proposal, viewed by FOX Business, Columbus proposed a 15-year, 100 percent property-tax abatement, 15-year, 35 percent income-tax refund and a brand-new transportation plan, if Amazon chose to build its second headquarters, dubbed HQ2, there.

Montgomery County, Md:

Lawmakers approved $6.5 billion in tax incentives for Amazon, on top of an additional $2 billion in promised infrastructure and transportation improvements in the county. It was the largest publicly known incentive offered to Amazon, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Newark, N.J.:

Then-Gov. Chris Christie and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., were among government officials pitching the Garden State to Amazon and offered a combined $7 billion in tax breaks.