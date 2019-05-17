Amazon gives sneak peek inside plans for its new HQ2 in Virginia

Amazon's new HQ2 headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, is going to be far more than just a couple of buildings as the e-commerce giant wants to build an "urban campus" packed full of neighborhood retail outlets.

In a blog post, the company revealed details of its development plans for its new second headquarters, which will feature energy-efficient offices, a new retail space for area businesses, and "plenty of open space for the community to enjoy."

It also released the first image of what part of its campus will look like when completed.

Amazon said the first phase of its "ground up" construction project will be to redevelop a block of vacant warehouses into two new energy-efficient office buildings with "green outdoor terraces" to house the more than 25,000 employees it plans to hire.

Last month, the company also announced it has posted its first round of job listings for the new site and is "on pace" to create 400 opportunities this year.

Of the 400 jobs promised this year, Amazon posted five full-time opportunities, which include three openings for a “Global Category Manager,” which will be tasked with building a strong “strategic business direction.”

“While the number is small, these employees will help build the foundation of our workforce and workplace,” the company added.

Here are some of the key highlights Amazon's new site will have:

Sustainable LEED Gold-certified buildings

2.1 million square feet of energy-efficient office buildings with state-of-the-art workspaces and green outdoor terraces for employees in two 22-story towers.

Street-level retail and restaurants

50,000 square feet of new retail space for shops, restaurants, and a daycare center for area residents and Amazonians.

New public and green spaces

1.1 acres of new public open space, designed for a variety of uses, including a dog park, recreation areas, farmers markets, and more – helping realize the community’s vision for a large, centrally located park.

Bike-friendly access

Space for 600 bikes in on-site bike facilities, with plans to construct a new portion of the cycle path on South Eads Street to help link Arlington’s cycling infrastructure.

Direct access to public transportation

The new site has two metro stations in close proximity, in addition to multiple bus lines and a VRE station. The company expects a significant amount of its employees to commute via mass transit, carpool, bike or alternate forms of transportation. More than half of our employees in Seattle commute to work without a car.