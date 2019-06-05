At Amazon event, Robert Downey Jr. reveals plan to use 'robotics' and other tech to clean up earth

Robert Downey Jr. has a new mission: helping the environment.

Continue Reading Below

The "Iron Man" star took the stage Tuesday at Amazon's re:MARS conference in Las Vegas and unveiled the Footprint Coalition, a group that seeks to put robotics and other technology to use toward cleaning up the planet, according to Forbes.

While specifics on the initiative were scarce, the actor has his sights set on implementing major cleanup tools within the next ten years.

“Between robotics and nanotechnology we could probably clean up the planet significantly, if not entirely, within a decade,” Downey Jr. reportedly said.

He has already spoken with experts about the concept and plans to officially launch the project in April 2020.

Advertisement

Robert Downey Jr. reportedly has a new mission that’s focused on helping the environment. (Getty Images)

With a goal to get the venture up and running next spring, Downey said the upcoming months are critical. Right now, he said he's focused on “putting this together correctly and getting actual smart people around me,” according to Forbes.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX BUSINESS APP

As Downey talked on stage, images of plastic bottles and other litter flashed on the screens behind him. The actor, who has played Iron Man in several superhero movies, admitted he hasn't been kind to the environment in the past.

"I am a one-man carbon footprint nightmare colossus," he said. "I want to change."

At Amazon’s re:MARS conference, the online retailer and other companies are showing off how they use artificial intelligence and other technology.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.