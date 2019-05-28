Amazon considering office space in New York City: report

Amazon is reportedly shopping around for office space in New York City months after the e-commerce giant pulled out of its plan to build a second headquarters in Long Island City.

The company is in talks with the owners of two new skyscrapers in New York City’s midtown area, the New York Post reported. The Seattle-based company was reportedly interested in the two skyscrapers, One Manhattan West and Two Manhattan West, when it was considering where to build its next headquarters, the Post reported, citing sources.

Brookfield, which owns the two skyscrapers, denied the report to the outlet. An Amazon spokesperson declined to comment on “rumors or speculation.” The sources told the Post that Amazon has strict confidentiality agreements.

Amazon is also reportedly considering office space in the U.S. Post Office building.

In February, Amazon announced it was not going to build its headquarters in Long Island City following opposition from state and city officials. It faced criticism for the $3 billion in incentives it would receive as a result of the deal. In exchange, Amazon said it would create 25,000 high-paying jobs and invest tens of millions of dollars in the local area.

The Seattle-based company said it chose not to move forward with its plans because it requires “positive, collaborative relationships with state and local elected officials who will be supportive over the long-term.”

Fox Business’ request for comment from Amazon was not immediately returned.

Fox Business’ Megan Henney contributed to this report.