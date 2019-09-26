Action Park documentary tells the story of summer fun and lawsuits

article

A trip to Action Park wasn’t complete without sunburn, skinned knees and elbows, and, all too often, pending litigation. The fast and furious story of the infamous New Jersey water park is being turned into a documentary detailing both sunshine and litigation, appropriately called “Class Action Park.”

A trailer for a documentary on Action Park was released on Thursday, promising insight into the sprawling entertainment complex in northwestern New Jersey that not only promised summer fun in the sun but also offered danger and countless liabilities. Opened in 1978, the water park boasted twisting rides, a go-kart track and countless other attractions geared for teenagers and pre-teens.

But the untold story, often whispered about and part of the allure of the location, centers on just how dangerous Action Park was and the gruesome injuries suffered. The park closed in 1996 but not without leaving a mark – often a permanent one requiring stitches – on the tens of thousands who visited it every year.

The Alpine Slide, known for its relaxing and leisurely pace, caused 14 fractures and 26 head injuries, according to one report, as well as “Action Park’s first death.”

The documentary tells the story of the park and the love many still have for those hot, hazy summers spent in glorious freedom from responsibility. All done while simultaneously dodging death.

Filmmakers Chris Charles Scott and Seth Porges detail this tug and pull for what was a rite of passage for many teenagers in the greater New York City region.

“Every member of my family was injured in that park,” comedian Jimmy Kimmel says in a bit during the trailer, then referring to the spot as “Traction Park” for all the serious injuries suffered.

Others took to social media to reminisce about the park.

Entertainer Johnny Knoxville even produced a movie that was not-so-loosely based on the park, called “Action Point.”

The YouTube trailer succinctly summed up the magic and mayhem that was Action Park: “It was as a lawless land, ruled by drunk teenage employees and frequented by drunker teenage guests. The rides ignored basic notions of physics, common sense and safety. The end result lay somewhere between Lord of the Flies and a Saw movie.”

There is no release date announced for the film.

Years after closing, Action Park re-opened under new ownership as Mountain Creek. It features updated versions of the infamous Alpine Rush along with staples such as Colorado River and the wave pool.