6 major wealth funds agree to encourage greener economy

The sovereign wealth funds of several major oil-producing countries have agreed upon a common roadmap to encourage investments toward a greener economy.

The six funds from Norway, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and New Zealand are releasing a joint framework Friday to encourage investors to take into consideration climate-related risks. They also want to improve businesses' transparency on their strategies toward a low-carbon economy.

The document is being formally presented during a meeting in Paris of the heads of the funds with French President Emmanuel Macron and Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg.

State-owned sovereign wealth funds invest their countries' public money on long-term investments. Except for New Zealand, the five others are based on fossil fuels but see low-carbon technologies as the future.