4 cops fatally stabbed by coworker: Union official

A police department administrator knifed at least four cops to death before he was fatally shot inside a Paris police headquarters Thursday morning, union officials said.

The 20-year-old employee – who worked in the department’s intelligence unit – was inside the police station when he began attacking victims in an office and proceeded to do so throughout the headquarters, said French police union representative Loic Travers.

The total number of victims was not immediately clear, and the motive was not known.

Emery Siamandi, an employee at police headquarters, said he heard gunshots and immediately saw two officers come outside an office weeping. A third officer, who Siamandi described as the person who shot and killed the assailant, came out on his knees, also in tears.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.