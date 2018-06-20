2018 Top CEOs hand-picked by employees

article

If you had a chance to rank your boss, what grade would you give them?

Glassdoor is out with its 2018 list of Top 100 CEOs as picked by employees.

The list features winning chief executives across diverse industries spanning technology, health care, finance, manufacturing, retail and more.

The top two ratings went to Eric Yuan of Zoom Video Communications and Michael Mahoney of Boston Scientific, each getting 99% approval ratings.

Yuan is the first person of color to take the #1 spot.

When providing a company review, employees are asked to rate several factors tied to their employment experience, including sentiment around their CEO’s jobperformance, in addition to rating workplace attributes like senior management, among others.

The themes that the top CEOs had in common were strong leadership, dedicated to company mission, provides leadership/professional growth opportunities, invests in company culture, personable and approachable and transparent leadership.

To qualify for the U.S. list of large companies, current CEOs must receive at least 100 CEO approval ratings and 100 senior management ratings.

The tech industry supplied the most CEOs on the list with 26, the same as 2017.

Since tech led the way, 17 of the CEOs came from the San Francisco Bay Area, the leading Metro area.

There are 42 newcomers to this year’s list.

Four of those on the list have been there six years in a row including Apple’s Tim Cook, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Lloyd Blankfein of Goldman Sachs.

Eight female CEOs made the list with In-N-Out Burger’s Lynn Snyder coming in at number four on the list.

Glassdoor is one of the world’s largest job and recruiting sites.