15 Traits of Unabashedly Successful Women

Edie Berg

Every week for the past year, I've interviewed a successful woman: scientists, athletes, a rabbi, activists, an astronaut, authors, and entrepreneurs. Each woman has a story; each one is different. But perhaps unsurprisingly, there are traits and characteristics that they have in common. It's fascinating to learn from them, and now I get to share those lessons with you.

Here are 15 things the 49 successful women I've interviewed have in common:

1. They Play to Their Strengths

This is not necessarily the same as doing what you love. You might love doing mosaics, but you might not choose that for your career. Think about what you can do so well that you can dominate your field with time. You should also love it. But successful women often choose their career paths by thinking first about what they're good at and second about what they love to do.

2. They Have Ambition

Successful women do not dream about being the best in their section or department. Their eyes are set on the best in the state or country, at least. Most want to change the world.

3. They Stay Positive

Successful women know how to deal with disappointment in a way that keeps them from getting down and staying down. They know the future will be bright for them.

4. They're Organized

The vast majority of people I interviewed said yes quickly, checked their calendars, booked a date, and did the interview. No extra emails. Not many reschedules. They decide what they want to do and then they just do it – simple and organized.

5. They're Constantly Learning

These women do not stay static. They are continually improving themselves and use mentors and coaches to accelerate their improvement.

6. They Have a Strong Support System

Most of the women I spoke to have a partner or family member who is supportive of what they do. They know they have somebody to lean on when needed.

7. They Know Failure and Success Go Together

Everyone has their failures on their way to the top. That's just how it is.

8. They Remain Grateful

These women give credit to those who've helped them along the way. They are grateful for what they have. They don't take their current position for granted.

9. They Work Hard and Persistently

Nobody got to where they are now without working hard and staying persistent during the tough times. This might be obvious, but it's a lot easier to say than to do.

10. They Don't Sweat the Small Stuff

Successful people are good at separating the valuable from the worthless.

11. They Choose Their Battles Wisely

Successful women don't make a big deal about every little thing. But if there's a real problem, you can be sure that it will be swiftly solved.

12. They Do What They Believe In

This is crucial. The belief in the purpose of their work is the fuel behind years of hard work and dedication.

13. They Have Confidence

Successful women believe in themselves. It's a beautiful thing.

14. They Have a Vision for the Future

Successful women see a new and better world in the future, and they work toward achieving those changes. They are in it for the long haul.

15. They Feel Successful, but Never Done

There's always more, always better, always further to reach. These women are seemingly tireless, ultimately devoted, and constantly curious.

The moral of this story for me, when listening and learning from these women over this past year, is that they are just like you and me. They were not born with silver spoons in their mouths. True, they're intelligent and focused, but they don't have superpowers; they have determination, vision, and purpose.

We can be that! We can do that!

A version of this article originally appeared on SUCCESS.com.

Edie Berg is the founder of The Strong Women's Club, highlighting the behind-the-scenes stories of successful women with a weekly podcast; she gets into the details of how you can set and reach your goals to achieve success. Edie is also the facilitator of Strong Women's Mastermind groups and Strong Women's corporate and group workshops, and she produces Strong Women's Online Summits. She has been the head of rehabilitation departments; owner, chef, and instructor at food workshops; and executive administrative manager of a global bank.

Edie believes that it is never too late to do what you love, that you can reach your goals and choose your dreams to live life without regret. She has lived in California, Australia, Canada, Boston, and is currently enjoying life CrossFitting, with her blended family of her four kids and his two kids in Israel.