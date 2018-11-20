'12 Days Of Christmas' prices to rise this year

On the first day of Christmas … my true love sent to me: A bigger bill?

That’s unfortunately the case this year, according a new PNC report.

True loves will need to have more cash on hand this year to fill their loved ones’ stockings. In order to purchase all the gifts in the classic holiday song, “The 12 Days of Christmas,” it will cost 1.2 percent more this year than it did last, according to economic analysis from PNC’s 35th annual Christmas Price Index.

PNC puts its Christmas Price Index at $39,094.93, approximately $450 – or 1.2 percent more than last year’s cost.

But the good news is that the number is still less than the government’s consumer price index, which increased 2.5 percent through October year-over-year.

The item that saw the biggest increase was the price for “six golden geese-a-laying”, which is up 8.3 percent, after not seeing an increase since 2014. The “lords-a-leaping, pipers piping and drummers drumming” all saw an increase between 3 percent and 3.5 percent due to the tight labor market.

And despite the overall price bump this year, if you’re in the market for ‘five golden rings” you’re in luck, as the price has fallen 9 percent due to less demand and fluctuations in gold prices throughout 2018.

"While we have witnessed more market volatility this year, consumer confidence remains strong and wage growth is beginning to catch up with high employment," Amanda Agati, co-chief investment strategist for the PNC Financial Services Group said in a press release.

Here’s a look at PNC’s 2018 Christmas Price Index:

1) PARTRIDGE IN A PEAR TREE

$220.13

(+0.1%)

This gift saw a slight uptick in price with a well-rooted Pear Tree that remained flat ($199.95) and a Partridge that barely stretched its wings (+0.9% from $20.00 to $20.18).

2) TWO TURTLE DOVES

$375.00

These love birds continued to go steady with no fluctuation in their price for 2018.

3) THREE FRENCH HENS

$181.50

The three French Hens didn’t get out of the coop much this year. There was no change in their price or pecking order, due to steady supply and demand in the past year.

4) FOUR CALLING BIRDS

$599.96

These four feathered friends did not have much to gab about this year. Their price was unchanged, selling right at market value.

5) FIVE GOLD RINGS

$750.00

(-9.1%)

As quick as they were in, they were out! Only one year after jumping 10%, these rings lost their bling.

6) SIX GEESE-A-LAYING

$390.00

(+8.3%)

These laid back geese are giving us goosebumps with one of the largest jumps in price this year at 8.3%.

7) SEVEN SWANS-A-SWIMMING

$13,125.00

These seven swans swam in calm water again this year, remaining the same price for the third year in a row.

8) EIGHT MAIDS-A-MILKING

$58.00

Does it feel like deja-moo? The Maids-A-Milking are chugging along at the same price as last year, reflecting the stagnant federal minimum wage, which hasn't changed since 2009.

9) NINE LADIES DANCING

$7,552.84

Despite a growing economy and rising demand for dancers, dance companies did not raise prices for the sixth year in a row.

10) TEN LORDS-A-LEAPING

$10,000.00

(+3%)

The price to hire high-flying men to entertain your true love rose after two years of stagnant growth.

11) ELEVEN PIPERS PIPING

$2,804.40

(+3.5%)

These talented pipers piped up this year and saw a nice raise in return.

12) TWELVE DRUMMERS DRUMMING

$3,038.10

(+3.5%)

These drummers rocked and rolled up 3.5% from last year, they just couldn’t be beat.