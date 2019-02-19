10 US cities where middle-class incomes are rising

While the average household income in the U.S. is just over $55,300, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, some cities across the country are far exceeding that -- giving massive income boosts to its middle class.

Continue Reading Below

According to new research from GoBankingRates.com, cities such as San Francisco, Oakland and Fremont -- all of which are based in California -- have seen massive percentage income growths within its middle class over the last five years.

To determine the list, the personal finance website analyzed 200 of the largest U.S. cities using several key factors from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2017 American Community Survey.

Here are the six factors it looked at to determine where the middle class is thriving: (1) median household income in 2017; 2015 and 2012; (2) two-year median household income growth; (3) five-year median household income growth; (4) mean income for third quintile (40 percent- 60 percent) of household earners, 2017, 2015 and 2012; (5) two-year quintile income growth; (6) five-year third quintile income growth.

Surprisingly, San Francisco topped this year's list, despite other major cities having higher income levels. The main driver for its ranking was its income growth, which grew more than 30 percent from $73,802 to $92,265 since 2012, ending in 2017.

Advertisement

Here are 10 cities were middle-class incomes are rising the most, according to GoBankingRates.com.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

1. San Francisco, California

Median household income: $96,265

Five-year median income growth: 30.4%

Middle-class income range: $64,177 to $192,530

2. Oakland, California

Median household income: $63,251

Five-year median income growth: 22.4%

Middle-class income range: $42,167 to $126,502

3. Fremont, California

Median household income: $122,191

Five-year median income growth: 23.2%

Middle-class income range: $81,461 to $244,382

4. Seattle, Washington

Median household income: $79,565

Five-year median income growth: 25.4%

Middle-class income range: $53,043 to $159,130

5. Salt Lake City, Utah

Median household income: $54,009

Five-year median income growth: 21.3%

Middle-class income range: $36,006 to $108,018

6. San Jose, California

Median household income: $96,662

Five-year median income growth: 18.8%

Middle-class income range: $64,441 to $193,324

7. Denver, Colorado

Median household income: $60,098

Five-year median income growth: 22.4%

Middle-class income range: $40,065 to $120,196

8. Sunnyvale, California

Median household income: $118,314

Five-year median income growth: 22.1%

Middle-class income range: $78,876 to $236,628

9. Bellevue, Washington

Median household income: $105,402

Five-year median income growth: 19.7%

Middle-class income range: $70,268 to $210,804

10. Portland, Oregon

Median household income: $61,532

Five-year median income growth: 20.1%

Middle-class income range: $41,021 to $123,064