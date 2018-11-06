Midterm Election Coverage: FOX Business Network

article

FOX Business Network will kick off its midterm election coverage at 8 PM ET on Tuesday with host Neil Cavuto and a team of reporters covering key races across the country as results are announced. The network’s contributors will also weigh in on the issues and policies most important to voters.

Continue Reading Below

FOXBusiness.com has been reporting on the economic issues at the national and local level and will be following the reaction in the global financial markets as the results roll in.