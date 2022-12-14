Mark Wahlberg's former Los Angeles estate hits the market for $28.5 million

Mark Wahlberg's former Los Angeles home has hit the market for $28.5 million.

The home sits on 1.7 acres and is featured in the coveted Oak Pass Road gated community in Beverly Hills. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home covers 13,000 square feet with an additional 1,000 square feet of decks.

Also on the property, which was once featured in "Entourage," is a two-story guest house, with its own kitchen, two bedrooms, a two-level home gym and a full-size boxing ring.

The backyard is home to a "resort-style pool" and a full kitchen, including a wood-burning pizza oven, according to the listing’s website. Wahlberg’s former home also has a putting green, an outdoor basketball court and a home movie theater.

The theater features "a 136" screen, wet bar and wood-burning fireplace "fit for a Hollywood mogul, while the rooftop deck is its own private oasis," per the listing.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the actor purchased the home in 2001 before selling it in 2013. The outlet reported the current owner, Don Rufus Hankey, purchased the home in 2018 and spent time doing some renovations.

"The light-and-airy kitchen has Wolf and SubZero appliances, newly remodeled countertops, climate-controlled wine storage and immense bi-fold windows that allow for indoor-outdoor living," the listing states.

The "Uncharted" star revealed in October that he and his family left Hollywood for Nevada.

On "The Ingraham Angle" in November, Wahlberg explained that his daughter was struggling "growing up with a celebrity name" and being in the spotlight.

"We wanted to give our kids the best chance at being successful, and they've been thriving in a new environment," he said.

The actor noted that it is impossible to avoid "drugs and peer pressure" in any environment, but "the particular safe environment was the best thing" for Wahlberg's children.

During Wahlberg's appearance on the show, he gave his wife, Rhea Durham, the credit for being the "glue" in their family and the main reason their children are "thriving" since their move to Nevada.

Wahlberg also explained his reasoning for the relocation while appearing on "The Talk."

"I want to be able to work from home. I moved to California many years ago to pursue acting, and I've only made a couple of movies in the entire time that I was there," he said.

"So, to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams, whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer, this made a lot more sense for us."

The 51-year-old actor plans on building a "state-of-the-art studio" in Nevada "and make this Hollywood 2.0." While discussing business, Wahlberg said he would like to build "a shoe factory and a factory for Municipal," which is the sport apparel company he co-founded.

The Boston native shares four children with Durham, his wife of 13 years: Ella, 18, Michael, 16, Brendan, 13, and Grace, 12.

"So, we came here to just kind of give ourselves a new look, a fresh start for the kids, and there's a lot of opportunity here," Wahlberg added. "I'm really excited about the future."

In April, Wahlberg listed his most recent Beverly Hills home for sale for a whopping $87.5 million.