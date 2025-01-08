'Yellowstone' and '1923' spark cowboy core travel trend, 'people are flocking to the great outdoors'

With the "Yellowstone" finale being the most-watched episode in the show's history, and "1923" releasing its second season in February, the hit Western franchise has sparked a new interest in cowboy core travel, according to experts.

Fans of the show have flocked to Montana and Wyoming since its release in 2018, but travel trends seemed to have picked up after "Yellowstone" concluded its fifth season after a two-year hiatus.

"We always see an increase in interest to Wyoming and Montana when the show, or any of the spin-offs, drop new episodes," Matt Appleby of Travelmation told Fox Business.

"Fans want to become a part of what they are seeing on their screens, and they book vacations seeking adventure and solitude. When you watch ‘Yellowstone’, you can't help but dream about immersing yourself in nature and riding a horse on a ranch in the wilderness," he continued.

"These shows have been so wonderful for our national parks. People are flocking to the great outdoors, and many travel companies are taking notice," Appleby said. "There are places that will curate a unique experience involving adventure and even high-class dining for the cowboy foodies."

In 2023, Lucy Beighle, director of communications for Glacier Country Tourism, told the Washington Post that the Western Montana region, where seasons four and five of "Yellowstone" were filmed, has seen an increase in travel.

"We definitely have seen an uptick in interest because of ‘Yellowstone,’" Beighle said. "If Montana wasn’t already on the map, and if people have seen ‘Yellowstone,’ it certainly is now."

The Washington Post reported that the Bureau of Business and Economic Research and the Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research at the University of Montana issued a study that found "Yellowstone" fans spent $730 million on tourism in 2021.

According to the study, two million people credited the Taylor Sheridan series as their reason for visiting Montana.

The outlet spoke to locals, including Hillary Folkvord, who explained that "Yellowstone" has "been good" for Montana and Wyoming.

"It shows how beautiful Montana is. And we hope to preserve that as stewards. That’s really important to us," she noted.

"My friends from back East watch it religiously. And they tell me, ‘It looks so magical and majestic. It’s just wide-open spaces,’" she told the outlet. "I think that’s what people are craving right now. Montana gives you that."

Carole Amos, a travel advisor for Travelmation, told Fox Business that "dude ranches" are drawing visitors to Montana and Wyoming so they can receive the "American frontier" experience.

"The best way to unleash your inner cowboy is on a dude ranch. I have done multiple trips with my family around Colorado and Wyoming, and everyone loves it," Amos said.

"A dude ranch is one of the few places where you go completely off the grid and immerse yourself in America's frontier. You can go horseback riding, fishing or square dancing, compete in a rodeo, herd cows and even learn how to shoot a gun if that interests you.

"I especially love a breakfast or lunch ride where you hop on a horse and head to the top of a mountain for a meal with an unforgettable view. You can also just sit on your cabin porch and take in the stunning scenery, which you can't experience anywhere else," she continued.

Amos emphasized that "you truly transform into a cowboy on a dude ranch."

"Everyone has their boots, their hat, their flannel shirts and they show up ready for adventure," she concluded.

"Yellowstone" starred John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and the Dutton family in their attempts to preserve their way of life and their family ranch in Montana. The show also starred Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser and Wes Bentley.

The final episode of the Western series aired on Dec. 15.

"1923" followed the Dutton family's adventure, leading them to Montana. The series stars Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren and Brandon Skelnar. The show returns to the small screen for season two on Feb. 23.