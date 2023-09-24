Expand / Collapse search
Writers Guild of America reaches tentative agreement with Hollywood studios, suspends picketing

WGA suspends picketing after nearly five months as tentative deal is reached with Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers

A tentative agreement has been reached between the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the labor union announced Sunday night.

After nearly five months on strike, the WGA Negotiating Committee says it has potentially made a deal with studios, streaming services and production companies, and, as of Sunday, is suspending picketing.

"We have reached a tentative agreement on a new 2023 MBA, which is to say an agreement in principle on all deal points, subject to drafting final contract language," the committee wrote in an update.

Though specific details have not yet been made public, the WGA said the agreement is "exceptional – with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership."

WRITERS GUILD OF AMERICA TO STRIKE FOR FIRST TIME IN 15 YEARS AFTER FAILED NEGOTIATIONS WITH STUDIOS

Striking WGA member carrying a picket sign

The Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers have potentially come to an agreement as of Sunday night. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The WGA said while picketing is suspended, the strike is ongoing and "no one is to return to work until specifically authorized." It encouraged writers to join actors this week on the SAG-AFTRA picket lines.

SAG-AFTRA VOTES TO STRIKE AFTER DISNEY CEO SLAMMED MOVE AS 'DISTURBING'

Before the strike officially ends, the WGA's board and members must vote to approve the deal.

The writers strike began May 2 when approximately 11,500 WGA members walked off the job in protest of better pay, the size of staff on shows and the use of AI in scripts, marking the first screenwriters strike since 2007 and the longest since 1988.

Writers Guild members striking in front of Paramount

Though specific details of the agreement have not yet been made public, the WGA said it is "exceptional – with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership." (Mario Tama/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"This was made possible by the enduring solidarity of WGA members and extraordinary support of our union siblings who joined us on the picket lines for over 146 days," WGA West said in a statement to Fox News.

Hollywood actors, who joined the WGA members on strike in July, remain on the picket lines with no deal in the works at this moment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 