'Wicked' fans warned not to sing in theaters, must wait for sing-along screenings in money-grabbing move

"Wicked" fans were warned not to sing, talk or wail in a commercial played ahead of the film in theaters.

AMC Theaters aired the commercial ahead of "Wicked," giving moviegoers a list of things not to do during the film starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

"No talking. No texting. No singing. No wailing. No flirting," a voiceover said, while showing clips from the Broadway musical-turned-movie. "And absolutely no name-calling. Enjoy the magic of movies."

"AMC has a long-standing policy that prohibits disruptive behavior," AMC spokesperson Ryan Noonan explained to the IndyStar. "The ‘Wicked’ preshow spot incorporates the themes of the film as a fun, engaging reminder to moviegoers to not disrupt the experience for those around them as they enjoy the show."

Fans who want to interact with the film will have to wait for sing-along screenings. The interactive showings are set to begin Dec. 25, according to Variety.

The move will "capitalize" off the popularity of "Wicked," according to marketing expert Sarah Blocksidge.

"The theater community is one of the biggest fandoms to ever exist. And especially for ‘Wicked,’ which is notably one of the most popular productions to ever exist on Broadway, it makes sense to try and capitalize as much as you can," Blocksidge, who works as a marketing director at Sixth City Marketing, told FOX Business. "Not to mention, fans have waited years for this release; the biggest superfans are going to willingly jump at the chance to attend a sing-along, especially as AMC is forbidding it in their theaters for the original release. It’s a whole new experience, and other franchises have had success in doing so."

"Plus, with it rereleasing on Christmas Day, that means kids will be off school, parents off work, families together and possibly looking for something different to do on the holiday if they don’t have plans or are looking to fill time before or after parties if they are traveling, so this would have communal/family-friendly possibilities," she said.

"It seems to be a wise decision, as the ‘Frozen’ sing-along rerelease from 2023 in overseas markets made nearly $25 million!"

The second run also gives the film a leg up against streaming platforms.

"Second runs, special editions, and stunting are all becoming increasingly popular and successful as movie theaters battle at-home streamers for viewers," Mesmeric Media producer Michael Holstein explained to FOX Business. "Giving audiences something exclusive or unique, that can only be found in the theater and with a shared experience, is a great hook to get viewers active, engaged and off their couches."

"Wicked" is projected to open in the $120 million range, according to Deadline. The screen adaptation of the popular play cost Universal $150 million to produce. "Wicked Part Two" is set to hit theaters next year.

The musical movie premiered on the same day as "Gladiator II," drawing comparisons to last year's "Barbenheimer" premiere.

Production companies and studios have tried to recreate the moment, with the pairing of "Wicked" and "Gladiator II" being the first films to come close.