Las Vegas events, venues begin requiring COVID-19 vaccination proof

Large events and venues in Las Vegas have started to require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations for attendees.

This includes some sporting events, conventions, and music festivals. Las Vegas Raiders home games and the World Series of Poker are just two large events requiring the vaccine. Others are requiring a negative COVID test.

In January 2020, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) held its annual technology convention in Las Vegas with 170,000 people in attendance.

A year later, it was called off.

Now, months ahead of the 2022 convention, CES announced it would resume in person, but with a COVID-19 vaccination requirement.

"We want to be part of the solution to what’s happening with COVID-19," said Karen Chupka, CES executive vice president. "At this unique time, this is what people feel is the safest thing. We’re following science, and right now science is telling us that vaccines are the way to limit transmission of the disease."

Attendees will use a third-party app called CLEAR to upload pictures of their vaccination cards.

Football fans have to do the same for home games at Allegiant Stadium, where the Las Vegas Raiders play. The team was the first NFL team to require proof.

Clorina Lejules is on vacation in Las Vegas this week. She, like many tourists, is weighing the vaccine mandate.

"It’s just your personal choice, so if you’re not going to get it, then you’ll just have to sacrifice what you’re not willing to be able to partake in," Lejules said.

Sin City is still recovering from the shutdown last year, but the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority says the number of visitors is rising.

In 2019, more than 42 million people visited. That's more than double compared to just 19 million in 2020. This year through July, more than 16 million people visited.

On Wednesday, one of the largest conventions, the National Association of Broadcasters, canceled its October 2021 event due to COVID concerns.

This weekend, two music festivals are in town.

The iHeartRadio Music Festival and the Life is Beautiful Festival are requiring either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours before the event.

Concerts put on by the promoter AEG Presents will have the same requirement, including at its Day N Vegas festival in November. Anyone planning a trip to Vegas should check business and event websites for requirements and safety protocols.

"We continue to see our leisure visitation all but recover. Those numbers on the weekends have fully recovered," said Lori Kraft, LVCVA senior vice president. "What we’re rebuilding now is the meeting and convention business."