Travis Scott, Anheuser-Busch end production of rapper's Cacti spiked seltzer

Travis Scott 's Cacti seltzer brand is no longer available.

Anheuser-Busch announced on Friday that the "Sicko Mode" rapper's brand of spiked seltzers will no longer be sold in stores.

The brand's Instagram and Twitter accounts have also been shuttered.

"After careful evaluation, we have decided to stop all production and brand development of CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer. We believe brand fans will understand and respect this decision," a spokesperson for the company said in a statement, according to AdAge.

ASTROWORLD TRAGEDY: TRAVIS SCOTT, DRAKE, APPLE AND LIVE NATION HIT WITH $750M LAWSUIT

A spokesperson for Scott described the shuttering to FOX Business as a "pause." The spokesperson said it was mutually decided upon by both parties and that the deal expired on Nov. 30. They insist it is not a cancelation or ceasing of an ongoing agreement. The news comes just days after Scott conducted his first sit-down with Charlamagne Tha God about the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

"Travis was clear in his interview that he is not focused on business right now and his priority is helping his community and fans heal. CACTI asked AB Inbev to inform their wholesalers there will not be product at this time," the spokesperson said.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BUD ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV 57.92 +0.52 +0.91%

Anheuser-Busch reps did not immediately return Fox Business' request for comment.

The development comes at a time when hard seltzers are seeing a drop in demand.

Back in September, Boston Beer Co. said in July it had overestimated demand for its hard seltzer brand Truly in anticipation of the summer. At the time, Boston Beer said its outlook for hard seltzers in the second half of 2021 was uncertain and lowered its earnings forecast.

Scott first debuted Cacti in March after teaming up with McDonald’s for his namesake meal — an item that caused ingredient shortages at locations across the country.

OVER 300 ASTROWORLD LAWSUITS TO BE CONSOLIDATED AND HANDLED BY ONE JUDGE, BOARD RULES

The rapper, also known as Cactus Jack, lent his nickname to the Los Angeles-brewed spiked seltzer, which was made with blue agave from Mexico. The drink contained 7% ABV and came in three flavors: pineapple, strawberry and lime. Each can is made with water, cold fermented cane sugar and agave syrup.

"Finally getting CACTI out into the world and into the hands of fans is a surreal moment for me and the team," Scott said in a statement that coincided with the drink's announcement via a television commercial that aired during Sunday's Grammy Awards. "This has been something I had a strong vision for and have wanted to do for a while. It was important to me to be heavily involved in the entire creative process; from the flavor obviously, to the can design, packaging and the entirety of the brand world we’ve built. I sought to create a beverage brand that was unlike others in the market."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS