Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott’s divorce settlement reveals $1.7M in unpaid taxes and debt

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's divorce exposed more than $1.7 million in debt for the former reality TV couple.

Spelling and McDermott owe more than $1.7 million in unpaid federal and state taxes, according to the final judgment filed in the ex-couple's divorce. About $1.2 million is owed by the former couple to the IRS, the document obtained by Fox News Digital read. Each will be responsible for a minimum of $600,000 of the debt.

Spelling and her ex-husband also owe more than $500,000 in unpaid taxes to the California Franchise Tax Board. This debt will also be split evenly between the former partners.

According to the judgment, Spelling and McDermott owe several additional debts.

Spelling and McDermott are responsible for about $37,000 tied to an American Express collection account. The two still owe a balance to City National Bank, which sued them in 2016.

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" star also owes $288,000 to a private individual, $69,000 to another unidentified individual and $10,228 in uninsured medical expenses.

McDermott owes $22,000 from a student loan and $20,609 in his own uninsured medical bills.

Spelling and McDermott first met on the set of "Mind Over Murder." At the time, the two were married to other people. They eventually began a romantic relationship and got married in 2006.

The two brought their family life into the spotlight with the show "Tori & Dean: Inn Love." The show followed the couple as they started a family. They welcomed five children throughout their marriage — Liam (2007), Stella (2008), Hattie (2011), Finn (2012), and Beau (2017).

Spelling and McDermott faced financial scrutiny in the final years of their marriage. The "90210" star filed for divorce in March 2024 and McDermott followed suit months later. The Canadian actor cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for his split from Spelling and marked the date of separation as July 7, 2023, in a document filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The court entered a final judgment in the couple's divorce on Nov. 13, marking the two as legally single. Spelling and McDermott were granted joint legal custody of their five children, with the actress having substantially more physical time spent with the kids.

McDermott ended up choosing not to pursue spousal support and the two decided to waive the court's right to modify the decision in the future. They also took a different approach to child support. Each will cover the children's expenses when in their care and split healthcare or extracurricular costs equally.

The court awarded Spelling the intellectual property rights to "BH90210" entirely. All income streams tied to the hit show — including SAG-AFTRA residuals, digital royalties or future licensing — go to Spelling alone, and McDermott has no continuing claim to those earnings.

Older "Tori & Dean" projects were shared 50/50 between the former couple. Those included "In Love/Home Sweet Hollywood," "sTORIbook Weddings," "Cabin Fever," "True Tori" and "Cooking Channel Specials."