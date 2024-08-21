Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck divorce puts millions of dollars on the line

Love may not "cost a thing" for Jennifer Lopez, but divorce sure does.

The "My Love Don’t Cost a Thing" singer filed for divorce from Ben Affleck last Tuesday after months of speculation that their relationship had fizzled.

The power couple held their second wedding ceremony in Georgia exactly two years before Lopez’s filing.

Sources told People magazine in June that Lopez was living in the couple's 38,000 square foot Beverly Hills home while Affleck stayed in a rental nearby as they attempted to sell the pricey mansion. The two purchased the estate in May 2023 for $60,805,000, and listed the home early last month for $68 million.

"He started moving out a while ago," a source told Fox News Digital at the time. "The marriage is completely over, and Jennifer is heartbroken. She loves love and wanted this to work so badly."

Lopez did not indicate in Tuesday’s filing, obtained by Fox News Digital, if she and Affleck had a prenuptial agreement.

Reports surfaced that Affleck and Lopez did not have a prenup when they were married in 2022, but celebrity divorce attorney Christopher Melcher told Fox News Digital he was hesitant to reach any judgment on a division of assets.

"Jennifer was not required to disclose on the court forms whether she entered into a premarital agreement with Ben, so no conclusions should be reached about the existence or non-existence of a prenup," he said. "It would be par for the course for a couple like this to have a premarital agreement in place."

He added, "Although this marriage lasted only two years, the parties have significant wealth, and that makes a divorce complex. They can maintain privacy by agreeing on all aspects of their split."

However, if reports are true about the former couple having no prenup, their now $68 million mansion currently on the market could be considered community property along with the earnings they have made from their work since they got hitched.

Lopez made "Shotgun Wedding," "This is Me…Now," "The Mother" and "Atlas" since their marriage, and Affleck has made "Hypnotic," and "Air," which made more than $90 million worldwide, and produced "Kiss the Future," "Small Things Like These" and "The Instigators."

As of 2020, Lopez’s net worth was estimated at $150 million, according to Forbes, due to her music, movies and fashion, fragrance lines as well as JLo Beauty, and Affleck’s wealth was estimated at $55 million.

Their fortunes have risen substantially since their marriage, according to the New York Post, with Lopez now worth around $400 million and Affleck worth $150 million.

Lopez also launched her Delola Cocktails line last year, and she's a brand ambassador for Intimissimi lingerie and Coach.

In 2022, Affleck founded the production company Artists Equity with Matt Damon, which produced Lopez's "The Greatest Love Story Never Told" as well as Affleck's "Air" and "The Instigators," according to People magazine.

"Ben has been working nonstop and spending a lot of time at his office," an insider told Fox News Digital of how Affleck has been keeping himself busy since the breakup. "He has a lot of projects he’s working on that he’s excited about. He’s quite hands-on with his company (Artists Equity). He really wants to continue focusing on directing, acting and producing."

Lopez also released her "This Is Me… Now" album earlier this year, and the former couple had also been jointly working on "Unstoppable" and "Kiss of the Spider Woman," both starring Lopez as produced by Artists Equity, People reported.

The couple were previously engaged 20 years ago but called off their wedding. Affleck went on to marry Jennifer Garner in 2005 before they divorced in 2018. They share three children together.

Lopez married Marc Anthony in 2004, but they divorced in 2014. They share 16-year-old twins, Emme and Max. Lopez was also married twice before her early 2000s engagement to Affleck.

