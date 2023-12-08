Tony Danza's former Hollywood Hills home hits the market for $1.8M

"Taxi" star Tony Danza's Hollywood Hills home has hit the market for $1.8 million.

The "hidden cottage" is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an open floor plan that merges indoor and outdoor living. There is "ample natural light" in every corner, per the Coldwell Banker Realty listing, with the center of the home – the living room – featuring high vaulted ceilings and a fireplace.

The living room opens up to the kitchen, which has been renovated to include new appliances and finishes.

The primary bedroom offers a "tranquil retreat" with an en suite bathroom highlighting "luxurious touches." There are also two spare bedrooms for guests or a home office space, per the listing.

The backyard of the home features a pool, spa and a detached gable shed. Per the listing, the "Who's the Boss?" star used the shed for boxing and working out when he lived in the home.

There is a two-car garage at the end of a private, gated driveway out front and landscaped grounds.

"This residence embodies the epitome of Hollywood Hills living, blending privacy, elegance and a touch of celebrity history, making it a rare and coveted find in one of Los Angeles' most iconic neighborhoods," listing agent Cassandra Petersen said.

Danza recently made headlines after John Stamos accused his ex, Teri Copley, of ruining their relationship when he found her in bed with Danza in his new memoir, "If You Would Have Told Me."

However, the "Brain Donors" actress insisted the two weren't actually together anymore when the incident happened.

"John has a very different recollection of what transpired decades ago," a representative for Copley told Fox News Digital in October.

According to his memoir, Stamos drove over to Copley's home but discovered an unfamiliar car in the driveway. The home was dark and locked, but Stamos chose to check out the guest house, Entertainment Weekly reported.

"The blinds are closed, but the door is slightly open," Stamos said in the book. "I take a peek inside and see four feet protruding from the shabby-chic, floral-print duvet that once kept me warm. My Tiny Dancer is in bed with Mr. Porsche Speedster. They are sleeping. I can't tell who he is, but I recognize Teri's a-- barely covered by the sheets."

At the time, Stamos didn't know it was Danza. "But I remember running down the driveway with tears streaming down my face and I didn't want anyone to see me," the actor told People magazine.

Stamos stopped and took a signed poster of Copley out of the unfamiliar car parked in the driveway.

"I stare at the two-dimensional, half-dressed woman that I thought I knew. She's signed the poster, with little hearts, 'My Dear Tony, I'll love you forever. XO, Teri,'" he recalls. "Tony? Who the hell is Tony?"

The actor admitted he didn't put together who the unknown man in bed with Copley was until he was listening to Elton John on the way home, discovering "the name of [his] rival."

"Hold me closer, Tony Danza," he wrote.